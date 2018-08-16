Head of Alliance Kurulush construction company detained in Bishkek

The head of Alliance Kurulush construction company Maxim Alyanov was detained. The law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Maxim Alyanov was detained on August 14 by officers of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. He was placed in the pretrial detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department. Pretrial restriction will be chosen for him today. The investigators petition for arrest of the businessman.

As the readers told 24.kg news agency, they were afraid that Maxim Alyanov would bribe the judge and hide, leaving co-investors with nothing.

Recall, interest holders repeatedly complained about Alliance Kurulush LLC. The management of the firm was accused of deceiving customers. Maxim Alyanov himself assured that these were the intrigues of competitors, who allegedly threatened him.