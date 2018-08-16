14:53
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the 1st time in four months

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan for the first time in four months entered the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank reports.

The National Bank sold $ 15.1 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 3,950 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. A total of $ 19,050 million was put on the market at once to smooth the sharp growth in the dollar exchange rate.

The intervention did not yield any significant results. The U.S .dollar is still at a fairly high level. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy it for 69.35 — 69.55 soms and sell for 69.6 — 69.7 soms. Nominal rate of the National Bank is 69,4905 soms (0.35 percent growth for a day.)

Representatives of the National Bank called the growth of the dollar a temporary phenomenon and urged the population not to panic.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
National Bank believes: increase in demand for U.S. dollar is temporary
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to acquire share in Guarantee Fund’s capital
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan may become founder of Guarantee Fund
National Bank and IDB looking for investor to open Islamic bank
Kyrgyzstan sells gold bars for 553.5 million soms for 3 years
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decrease by $ 12.65 million for 6 months
At least $ 157.3 million spent on servicing external debt in 2017
National Bank cuts GDP growth forecast in Kyrgyzstan for 2018
Andrey Belyaninov about his friend Almazbek Atambayev and many other things
Ex-head of National Bank becomes Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva