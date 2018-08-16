12:51
Arrest of Kyrgyzstani, who hit pedestrians in Moscow, prolonged for 2 months

Tverskoi District Court of Moscow extended the term of arrest of a Kyrgyz taxi driver Chyngiz Anarbek, who rammed into a group of pedestrians in the center of Moscow. Eight people were injured. TASS reported with reference to press service of the court.

«The court upheld the petition of investigators and extended the detention period for the accused for two months until October 16,» said court spokeswoman Anastasia Dzyurko.

The accident occurred on the evening of June 16. The taxi driver drove into the sidewalk, hit a group of pedestrians and tried to escape, but was caught by passers-by. A criminal investigation was launched.

Eight people were injured, including two Mexico citizens and a Ukraine citizen. Later, the driver told that he had spent about 20 hours at the wheel before the accident, and explained his attempt to flee from the scene by the fear of responsibility.
