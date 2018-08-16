12:51
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

Government entities no longer be placed in buildings of day-care centers

The decision on the use of buildings of two children’s day-care centers in Bishkek for their direct purpose was made during a visit of the Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Altynai Omurbekova to the educational facilities.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office, Oktyabrskiy District Department of the Social Fund is located in the building of the former day-care center in the 6th microdistrict, and in the 11th microdistrict — the fund of the State Intellectual Property and Innovation Service.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the State Property Management Fund to vacate 73 buildings of pre-school educational organizations that are state-owned and used for other purposes.

The return of pre-school educational institutions to state or municipal property is carried out throughout the country in execution of the order of the President of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 86
Print
Related
About 60 soms per child allocated for meals at Bishkek kindergartens daily
Number of kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.5 times in six years
100 new kindergartens to be opened by September in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva