Government entities no longer be placed in buildings of day-care centers

The decision on the use of buildings of two children’s day-care centers in Bishkek for their direct purpose was made during a visit of the Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Altynai Omurbekova to the educational facilities.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office, Oktyabrskiy District Department of the Social Fund is located in the building of the former day-care center in the 6th microdistrict, and in the 11th microdistrict — the fund of the State Intellectual Property and Innovation Service.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the State Property Management Fund to vacate 73 buildings of pre-school educational organizations that are state-owned and used for other purposes.

The return of pre-school educational institutions to state or municipal property is carried out throughout the country in execution of the order of the President of Kyrgyzstan.