At least 36 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least 2,215 fires have occurred in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2018. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In comparison with 2017, the number of fires increased by 7.8 percent.

«At least 36 people died in the fires, 25 people were injured, and 43 citizens were rescued. The main causes of the fires are violation of operation of electrical equipment rules, careless handling of fire, violation of heating stoves and chimneys’ operation rules, children’s tricks. A least 53.1 percent of the fires occurred in the residential sector,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The ministry told that 690 fires were recorded in 2018 in Chui region, which killed 15 people, in Bishkek — 408 fires, six people were killed. As for Osh region, 261 fires occurred there, one person died; in Jalal-Abad region — 280, four people died; in Issyk-Kul region — 1,182 fires, three people were killed; in Batken region — 95 fires, five people, including a child, were killed.