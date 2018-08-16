10:48
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

At least 36 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least 2,215 fires have occurred in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2018. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In comparison with 2017, the number of fires increased by 7.8 percent.

«At least 36 people died in the fires, 25 people were injured, and 43 citizens were rescued. The main causes of the fires are violation of operation of electrical equipment rules, careless handling of fire, violation of heating stoves and chimneys’ operation rules, children’s tricks. A least 53.1 percent of the fires occurred in the residential sector,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The ministry told that 690 fires were recorded in 2018 in Chui region, which killed 15 people, in Bishkek — 408 fires, six people were killed. As for Osh region, 261 fires occurred there, one person died; in Jalal-Abad region — 280, four people died; in Issyk-Kul region — 1,182 fires, three people were killed; in Batken region — 95 fires, five people, including a child, were killed.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Fire at meat-packing plant brought under control
About 100 people extinguishing fire at meat-packing plant in Bishkek
Building of meat-packing plant in Bishkek on fire
Fire in Talas region brought under control
Fire raging in mountains of Talas region for more than a week
Cottage burns down in one of resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Café in Bishkek is on fire
Criminal case on Osh market fire sent to court
Over 1,500 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Cause of fire at gas filling station in Batken found
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva