Kyrgyzstanis will rest for four days during Kurman Ait. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The working day on August 20 was shifted to Saturday, September 22, in connection with the celebration of Kurman Ait, which will be marked on August 21.

As a result, those employees, who have five-day working week, will rest for four days, and those, who have six- day working week — for three days.