Kazakhstan asks Kyrgyzstan to change charges against Murat Tungishbaev

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan asks Kyrgyzstan to change charges against a blogger Murat Tungishbaev. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to international law, a person can be held accountable in his homeland if the country that extradited him gives permission to do it.

«Murat Tungishbaev was extradited with charges Participation in an Extremist Organization of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. The punishment for this is two years in prison. At the same time, the Kazakh side guaranteed that it would only hold him accountable on the charges brought against him during extradition. Now they want to charge Murat Tungishbaev with financing the activities of a criminal group, as well as storage, distribution of property, development of financing channels and promotion of terrorism or public calls for a terrorist act. It is punished by a much longer term of imprisonment,» said Zamir Zhooshev.

Recall, the blogger Murat Tungishbaev was extradited to Kazakhstan by decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.
