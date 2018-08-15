17:21
Man illegally importing auto parts from China detained in Naryn

Employees of the North-Eastern Customs detained a driver of a truck trying to illegally import auto parts from China to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

He tried to import more than 8 tons of used auto parts manufactured in Japan.

«The detainee did not have any documents for the goods. The auto parts were illegally imported through the Kyrgyz-Chinese border outside the customs control zone. The case materials were sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for Naryn region,» the SCS said.
