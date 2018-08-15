Murat Sutalinov transferred from penal colony to hospital for chemotherapy

The convicted ex-state adviser and the former head of the National Guard Service Murat Sutalinov was transferred from the penal colony 47 to the National Center of Oncology and Hematology. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Murat Sutalinov was transferred there for the second course of chemotherapy.

«The convict has cancer of the kidneys, so it was decided to transfer him to the clinic. He is in hospital under escort,» SPS reported.

Recall, Murat Sutalinov was convicted within the case on the tragic events on April 7, 2010. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.