President gets acquainted with work of company providing farmers with seeds

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the branch of the agro-industrial complex Eldan Atalyk of Atalyk-Ozgon enterprise in Uzgen district of Osh region.

The head of state got acquainted with the work of the enterprise, which is engaged in providing the local farmers with quality seeds, cultivation of garlic and safflower, and also their processing.

The General Director of the enterprise Turat Ukubaev told that a machine and tractor station (MTS) was created within the framework of the project, 203 farmers of Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts were provided with more than 20 tons of garlic seeds, a safflower oil processing plant with a production capacity of 50 tons of the product in a day had been built.

The enterprise is also engaged in leasing and servicing of agricultural machinery, sale of agricultural products and laboratory services on determining safety of products. In general, the modernization of the company cost $ 3.5 million.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the great importance of such a processing enterprise in the region.

«One such enterprise can provide many residents with jobs. One of the most important goals of the state is to increase and support precisely the processing enterprises in the regions. Your company started its activity in Chui region, its branch was also opened in Osh region,» the president stressed and expressed gratitude to the management and the staff of the enterprise for their work.