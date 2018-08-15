Supreme Court remands ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov in custody

The judicial board of the Supreme Court today upheld the decision of the two lower courts on the detention of Albek Ibraimov in custody in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Ex-mayor of Bishkek will be under arrest during the whole period of investigative activities.

The lawyer of the charged with corruption former mayor, Sergei Slesarev, insists that the detention of his client is illegal. However, the board of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic considers the arguments of the lawyer unconvincing. The Supreme Court agreed with the decision of the district and city courts that the former mayor was charged with a serious crime — corruption, and therefore should be in custody.

Albek Ibraimov will be kept in SCNS pretrial detention center until August 29, 2018.