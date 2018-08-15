Smuggling of cigarettes stopped on Kyrgyzstan- Kazakhstan border

Smuggling of cigarettes was stopped on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The border guards of Akzhol-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint and an officer of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detained two Kyrgyz citizens and a citizen of Kazakhstan. Tobacco products — cigarettes of various brands without excise stamps- were found during an inspection of hand luggage.

The goods belonged to a citizen of Kazakhstan, who tried to take 3,740 packs of cigarettes without documents out of Kyrgyzstan.