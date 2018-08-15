14:59
USD 69.25
EUR 78.85
RUB 1.04
English

Smuggling of cigarettes stopped on Kyrgyzstan- Kazakhstan border

Smuggling of cigarettes was stopped on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The border guards of Akzhol-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint and an officer of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detained two Kyrgyz citizens and a citizen of Kazakhstan. Tobacco products — cigarettes of various brands without excise stamps- were found during an inspection of hand luggage.

The goods belonged to a citizen of Kazakhstan, who tried to take 3,740 packs of cigarettes without documents out of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Goods for million soms illegally transported through Kyrgyz-Tajik border
SCNS suppresses medicines smuggling from Tajikistan
SCNS suppresses smuggling of cigarettes in Batken region
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detained in Chui region
Customs officers detain smuggled goods for 8 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled clothing detected in Osh region
Smuggled nuts and fruit for almost a million soms detained in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of rice into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Tajiks attempt to illegally export 4 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan
About 2,500 tons of smuggled diesel fuel detained in Talas region
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva