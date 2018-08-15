Goods for million soms illegally transported through Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Consumer goods for almost a million soms were illegally transported through the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

Customs officers detained the smuggled cargo from Tajikistan in Batken region during the active search measures aimed at suppression of the illegal movement of goods and transport across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union. The total cost of the goods amounted to 900,650 soms.

«The cargo was transported across the border outside the customs control zone. The materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region,» the press service of the State Customs Service reported.