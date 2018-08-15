12:36
Saltanat Samatova passes away

The famous leading public figure Saltanat Samatova passed away after a serious illness at the age of 46 in Bishkek.

Saltanat Samatova was born on March 1, 1972 in Bishkek (Frunze). She graduated from the music school named after Mukash Abdraev and the music faculty of Kyrgyz State University named after I. Arabaev.

She began her career as a radio presenter. She worked for Kyrgyz Radio, Europe Plus radio, and hosted the intellectual program Akyl Ordo on KTRK television channel.

The staff of 24.kg news agency expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
