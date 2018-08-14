19:50
Auction on Safe City project to take place

It is planned to hold an auction on Safe City project. Acting Spokeswoman for the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications Zirek Asanova told 24.kg news agency.

The project provides for equipping 38 crossroads and 52 stationary posts with cameras for recording the violations as well as providing with 20 mobile hardware and software complexes.

The final cost of the project will be determined on the results of an online auction, where the starting amount was set at 2,552,706,240 soms.

It should be noted that the contractor — the winner of the auction would be paid only at the expense of the paid fines and at the price of the online auction.

«Thus, the state will not spend a som from the available funds, and a potential contractor will be interested in providing a quality, stable and timely service,» Zirek Asanova said.
