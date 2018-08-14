19:50
Transformation of land discussed at government meeting

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on land transformation during which amendments to the country’s legislation were discussed. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The head of government noted that the land transformation issues had been unresolved since 1983.

«Over the years, citizens, who built houses on agricultural land, have accumulated a huge number of social and domestic problems. Solution of this issue was under the control of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, when he headed the government of the country. It has been done today,» he said.

According to Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, now citizens will be able to legalize their property, get registration at the place of residence, and solve the issue of enrollment of their children in kindergartens, schools, social and medical assistance issues.

He also noted that 9,100 hectares out of 14,000 hectares of irrigated land on which houses had been built were to be transformed. The remaining 5,000 hectares do not meet the requirements of the law and are not subject to transformation.
