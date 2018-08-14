Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov resigns at his own request

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov wrote a resignation notice at his own request. The acting head of staff of the city administration Balbak Tulobaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«Rysbek Sarpashev, director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise, was appointed instead of him,» he told.

The reason for resignation was not voiced. Erkinbek Isakov is not available for comment.

Recall, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev introduced the elected head of the capital Aziz Surakmatov to the staff of the Bishkek City Administration today.

The elections of the mayor took place on August 8. Aziz Surakmatov was elected the mayor of Bishkek.