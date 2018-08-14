19:50
USD 68.96
EUR 78.50
RUB 1.01
English

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov resigns at his own request

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov wrote a resignation notice at his own request. The acting head of staff of the city administration Balbak Tulobaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«Rysbek Sarpashev, director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise, was appointed instead of him,» he told.

The reason for resignation was not voiced. Erkinbek Isakov is not available for comment.

Recall, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev introduced the elected head of the capital Aziz Surakmatov to the staff of the Bishkek City Administration today.

The elections of the mayor took place on August 8. Aziz Surakmatov was elected the mayor of Bishkek.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
New Vice Mayor of Bishkek appointed
Aigul Ryskulova resigns as Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek – defendant in criminal case
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva