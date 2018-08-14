19:50
Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case on Elnura Alkanova prosecution

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against officials of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. A journalist Elnura Alkanova told.

Earlier, she filed a complaint to the supervisory body against the head of the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Nurbek Azhibaev and the Senior Investigator Zamir Omorbekov.

According to the answer of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the criminal case was initiated on bringing knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility charges. The State Committee for National Security will investigate it.

Recall, the journalist Elnura Alkanova was charged because of her journalistic investigation into the sale of cottages Ideal House, owned by Maxim Bakiyev and nationalized by the interim government. The case against Elnura Alkanova was dismissed on April 27.
