SCNS suppresses medicines smuggling from Tajikistan

Employees of the State Committee for National Security suppressed smuggling of medicines from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan in Kyzyl-Dzhol village, Batken region. The press center of SCNS reported.

The security officers detained Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-311. During inspection, they found 46 boxes with 5,000 packs of streptocid and more than 1,000 packs of lincomycin. In addition, the packages contained 400 packs of amaryl of unknown origin.

«The cargo was imported to Kyrgyzstan without payment of customs duties and certification in the Ministry of Health. A criminal case was opened under the Article Smuggling of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» SCNS reported.