Annual Take My Child to School campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan

The annual campaign Take My Child to School started in Kyrgyzstan. Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation reported.

The foundation recalls that the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to free basic general and secondary general education in the state educational organizations.

«Holding of such campaigns contributes to the realization of the right of every child to education. Not a single child should remain without school education,» said Nazgul Turdubekova, head of the public foundation.

The campaign is held in Kyrgyzstan for the 10th time. Human rights defenders, together with the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, provide legal advice and assistance for enrollment of children in schools.

«Parents can apply for help if they face a restriction on access to education during admission to school, for example, with the requirements to bring any certificates, certificates for passing «Preparing for school» courses, to purchase a school uniform of a certain type, pass a test, make an entrance fee, or there will be problems due to the difference in the actual place of residence and so on. We track every case. Each child will be accompanied until he or she is enrolled in a school,» Nazgul Turdubekova noted.

You can ask questions by phone: +996 312 66 25 87; +996 771 45 44 45, by e-mail crdl2008@gmail.com and on Facebook.