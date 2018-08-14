13:20
USD 68.96
EUR 78.50
RUB 1.01
English

SCNS transfers 141.6 mln soms to single account from fight against corruption

The State Committee for National Security transferred other 2.15 million soms to the single deposit account of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The total amount returned to the state as a result of the SCNS activities on ​​the fight against corruption since the opening of the deposit account amounted to 141,604 million soms.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for the accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state on criminal cases, by economic and official crimes.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
SCNS detains 3 cars illegally imported into country since beginning of August
Budget receives more than 1 bln soms from fight against corruption in 2018
9 mln soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption
234 million soms transferred to combating corruption account for month
Financial police transfers first funds from fight against corruption
129.6 mln soms transferred to account from fight against corruption
Kyrgyzstanis again call Customs Service most corrupt state agency
Osmonbek Artykbaev returns to SCNS detention center after surgery
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises reform of SCNS, but not now
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva