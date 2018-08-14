SCNS transfers 141.6 mln soms to single account from fight against corruption

The State Committee for National Security transferred other 2.15 million soms to the single deposit account of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The total amount returned to the state as a result of the SCNS activities on ​​the fight against corruption since the opening of the deposit account amounted to 141,604 million soms.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for the accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state on criminal cases, by economic and official crimes.