The intersection of Bokonbaev Street and Manas Avenue will be closed for traffic tomorrow, on August 14, from 12.00 till 7.00 pm. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The roadway at the intersection will be replaced in the framework of the project Restoration of Surface of Bishkek Roads. The work will continue on August 15 from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm. The vehicles will pass along Toktogul Street," the City Administration said.