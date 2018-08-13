Public transport to be free for schoolchildren on September 1

Public transport in the capital will be free for schoolchildren on September 1. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, an agreement on free travel for schoolchildren on the Day of Knowledge was reached at a meeting of the traffic police staff with the heads of companies for the transportation of passengers.

«The sides discussed safety on the roads, special attention was paid to the child road traffic injuries,» the directorate said.