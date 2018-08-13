15:48
Bishkek blast. Police opens investigation into assassination attempt

The police opened criminal investigation into the explosion in Bishkek. The Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the investigation was initiated on assassination attempt charges.

«The victim is now at home. The doctors examined him and rendered all the necessary assistance. It is known that his office is located on the site of the explosion. A homemade explosive device was fixed to a tree near the entrance to the building. Forensic medical and forensic technical examinations were appointed,» the Central Internal Affairs Department informed.

Recall, an explosion occurred on August 10 in Bishkek. It turned out that the attackers tried to kill the Russian businessman Alexander Gaidukov.
