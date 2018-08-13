15:48
USD 68.19
EUR 78.12
RUB 1.02
English

Introduction of single voting days proposed in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to introduce single voting days in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shayldabekova announced today at the 7th meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development.

According to her, the electoral system in the country was formed according to a new model. «As a result of the reform, we were able to prove that the elections in Kyrgyzstan were open, but there are shortcomings,» Nurzhan Shayldabekova told.

She added that there were 3.9 million voters in Kyrgyzstan, but only 3 million of them entered the list. More than 800,000 people did not submit their biometric data. «We propose to take special measures for certain categories of citizens to include them in the list of voters,» the head of CEC noted.

In addition, the Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan until 2040 pays attention to the political parties of the parliamentary type and their financing. «A separate article with a ban to hold certain posts will be introduced into the legislation for the use of administrative resource. In addition, we propose to set common voting days twice a year for local elections. It will optimize the expenses,» Nurzhan Shayldabekova suggested.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Elections of mayor of Bishkek scheduled for August 8
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
CEC: No direct elections of mayors in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament has to amend electoral legislation until the end of 2019
Parties should have opportunity to get ready for elections in advance
Deputy suggests to increase term and authority of CEC members in Kyrgyzstan
Letter about another citizenship of Klara Kabilova withdrawn from CEC
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Nurzhan Shayldabekova prepare for next elections
CEC determines procedure to check candidates for deputies for dual citizenship
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva