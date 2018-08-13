Kyrgyzstani tries to cross border by fraud

Border guards detained a Kyrgyzstani, who tried to deceive the border control and cross the border with Kazakhstan. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

According to it, the citizen arrived at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint by a Mercedes-Benz car, stopped it, and, pretending to pass passport control, headed to the checkpoint in the territory of Kazakhstan. At this time, another Kyrgyzstani left the passport control room of the checkpoint and went to the Mercedes-Benz car.

«The border patrol unit, having noticed the change of drivers of the car, detained two Kyrgyz citizens. A check found out that the relevant bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic imposed a restriction on leaving the republic on E.A. citizen,» the SBS said.

After drawing up the relevant documents, the perpetrators were handed over to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.