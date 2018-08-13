Smuggled Volvo truck detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed one more fact of smuggling of vehicles within the previously identified corruption scheme on the import of expensive vehicles. The press service of the agency reported.

Volvo FH12420 truck with Schmitz trailer, manufactured in 2003, was detained near the weight and dimensional control post Kemin. It was found out that the truck was imported to Kyrgyzstan in 2017 and was registered by the Department of Registration of Vehicles and drivers in Kara-Kul town, Jalal-Abad region using forged documents and without payment of customs duties.

According to the estimates of the State Customs Service, the amount of unpaid customs duties to the budget is 1,384,079 soms.

«The state budget was harmed in a particularly large amount. The service continues inspections aimed at detection of similar facts,» the agency stressed.