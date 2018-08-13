13:04
USD 68.19
EUR 78.12
RUB 1.02
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov names partner countries of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov named the partner countries at the 7th meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan should be ready for a rapidly changing world in the present and in the future. «When determining the long-term goals, it is necessary to take into account the global and regional trends. Serious economic and political changes are taking place in the world. We attach special importance to the development of friendly relations with the neighboring countries, including with Russia,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He added that cooperation with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would be strengthened.

«We have raised the relations with China to a strategic level. In the future, we will try to develop friendly relations with Turkey, Japan, Korea, the United States and the European Union,» the head of Kyrgyzstan said.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov spends vacation on Issyk-Kul Lake
President accepts invitation of Rosa Otunbayeva to compatriots’ forum
President of Kyrgyzstan takes vacation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to reform orphanage system
President expresses condolences to relatives of deceased journalist
Party urges Jeenbekov to help migrants with keeping houses in Klyschino
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises not to pursue journalists in court
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with civil sector
President plans to start staff turnover between regions
President comments on dismissal of criminal case against Moldomusa Kongantiev
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva