Sooronbai Jeenbekov names partner countries of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov named the partner countries at the 7th meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan should be ready for a rapidly changing world in the present and in the future. «When determining the long-term goals, it is necessary to take into account the global and regional trends. Serious economic and political changes are taking place in the world. We attach special importance to the development of friendly relations with the neighboring countries, including with Russia,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He added that cooperation with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would be strengthened.

«We have raised the relations with China to a strategic level. In the future, we will try to develop friendly relations with Turkey, Japan, Korea, the United States and the European Union,» the head of Kyrgyzstan said.