Train hosts of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu complain to president about management

Ordinary employees of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise paid for the purchase of six locomotives. Train host Rakhat Akmatova said in an address to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

She and her colleague Aliya Asanbayeva believe that the company’s management does not solve the problems of its employees.

«I have been working in Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise for 30 years already. All this time I have been living in a hostel of the enterprise. The management have built luxurious facilities in the territory of the enterprise, but why do not they solve our housing problems? The management explains this by the fact that there are no funds for construction, whereas they build good hotels for themselves,» Rakhat Akmatova told.

She wondered: are the deductions from the salaries of the staff by the leadership lawful?

«In 2014, the management of the railways bought six diesel locomotives. Some money from our salaries was withheld to pay for them. Is it legal?» Rakhat Akmatova asked.

The train host of the state enterprise Aliya Asanbayeva drew attention to the fact that the employees have to buy uniform by themselves, as the company provides the staff with poor quality clothes.