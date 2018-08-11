Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan amended

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on amendments to the Tax Code adopted by the Parliament on June 27, 2018. The press service of the head of state reported.

The changes are aimed at streamlining the use of cash registers when introducing an electronic system of fiscalization of tax procedures.

In addition, the law is aimed at providing support to the manufacturers of agricultural products and will contribute to the development of trade and logistics centers, machine and tractor stations, will streamline the registration and establishment of agricultural cooperatives, increase the export opportunities of agricultural producers and cooperatives.

The law will come into force in a month from the date of its official publication.