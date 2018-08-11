Prime Minister promises to increase salary of State Penitentiary Service staff

Salary of the employees of the State Penitentiary Service will be reviewed. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this at the ceremony of handing the keys to apartments in multi-storey buildings to the employees of the punishment execution system.

According to him, at the moment, employees of SPS receive a small salary despite the high risk for life.

«The State Penitentiary Service is a special body. Despite the fact that the number of prisoners has been decreasing in recent years, the number of people deprived of their liberty for life is increasing. If in 2007 there were 139 such prisoners, then in 2017 their number reached 318. The number of those convicted of extremism and terrorism is also increasing. In 2017, there were over 2,000 such prisoners,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.