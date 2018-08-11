20:43
Employees of State Penitentiary Service get apartments in Bishkek

Employees of the State Penitentiary Service were presented keys to apartments in a multi-storey building.

According to the press service of the agency, the employees of SPS receive their property in the capital for the first time since the country’s independence.

«At least 81 families will celebrate housewarming party. There are widows of employees, who died on duty. Housing conditions, marital status, length of service, as well as preferential rights to housing were taken into account in selection of candidates,» the State Penitentiary Service reported.
