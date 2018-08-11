President instructs to create working group on reforming traffic police

A working group will be created under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to reform the police units that provide road safety. This became known after the meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the director of the Center for Political and Legal Studies Tamerlan Ibraimov.

In order to strengthen the rule of law and ensure the security of citizens, it was decided to create a working group. It will include representatives of the Presidential Administration, the government, the secretariat of the Security Council and non-governmental organizations.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that such issues as judicial reform, ensuring security, law and order were among the most important tasks of the state.

Reforms in these areas are not an easy task and take a lot of time and effort. But we must bring them to the end. I got acquainted with your note, it contains constructive ideas and thoughts that should be realized. There is joint hard work ahead. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The Director of the Center for Political and Legal Studies, Tamerlan Ibraimov, raised the road safety reform issues during the meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with representatives of the country’s civil society on July 19.