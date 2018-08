The judge of the Sverdlovsk District Court of Bishkek Elvira Dzharkeeva was prematurely removed from office. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree. The basis was the decision of the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges on the application of disciplinary punishment.

The decree came into force on the date of its signing.