CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa

The Council on Tourism of the CIS countries discussed in Dushanbe the creation of a common visa space of Central Asian states for tourists. News.rambler.ru reported with reference to TASS.

«We are now working on the creation of, as we call it, Silk Road visa, which will be analogous to the Schengen visa. At first, it is we [Kazakhstan] with Uzbekistan,» the head of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Mainyura Murzamadieva, told TASS.

A tourist, who obtained «silk visa,» having entered one of the countries of Central Asia, will be able to move freely to other republics of the region. Mainyura Murzamadieva

Thus, the Kazakh authorities support the initiative, and by the end of the year, the Kazakhstani side is awaiting the approval of Uzbekistan.

As for the agreement between Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries, according to the head of the Tourism Development Committee of Tajikistan, Numon Abdugafforzoda, the agency is working on this issue and will «prepare a proposal for the government.»

The creation of a single visa regime is planned to be discussed at the next meeting of the CIS Tourism Council, which will be held in Samarkand in 2019.