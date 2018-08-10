19:05
USD 68.19
EUR 79.05
RUB 1.03
English

Promo video for World Nomad Games released

The WNG Secretariat distributed a promotional video for the 3rd World Nomad Games.

The video is based on the symbols of the Kyrgyz people. It reflects traditions, life, sports and the people. The central images are the eagle hunters, golden eagle and yurt. Eagle hunting is a symbol of the antiquity of the Kyrgyz nomadic culture, the prototype of the great baatyrs. The golden eagle is a symbol of freedom, and the yurt is a symbol of hospitality and life in harmony with nature.

«We wanted to create an atmosphere of a real holiday on the screen, where everyone will find something he or she likes, in order a potential guest, who watched the video, to have a desire to visit Kyrgyzstan with family and enjoy the unique nature, spectacular sports and hospitality of the people,» the organizers of the Games noted.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
At least 3.5 mln soms to be spent on production of video commercials for WNG
President gets acquainted with preparations for World Nomad Games
More than 200 media to cover World Nomad Games
Over 8.5 million soms to be spent on scenery for World Nomad Games
Government’s Executive Office: No free tickets for World Nomad Games
At least 16.5 million soms to be spent on event services for WNG
Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games
7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn
Prize fund of World Nomad Games to make up 26 million soms
Road to Kyrchyn gorge almost ready for World Nomad Games
Popular
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India