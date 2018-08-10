19:06
Suffered from explosion Alexander Gaidukov refuses hospitalization

The Russian businessman Alexander Gaidukov, who suffered from the explosion, refused hospital treatment. The Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the victim was slightly injured. «He has a foreign body in his hands and hip. He did not want to undergo treatment in hospital,» the center reported.

Recall, explosion occurred in the yard of a house of the Russian businessman Alexander Gaidukov at the intersection of Isanov and Ryskulov Streets at about 11.20 am today. According to preliminary data, it was an attempted assassination. It is known that he had already experienced attempted murder in 2016, but the guilty were not found.
