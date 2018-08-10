17:02
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the Asian Championship in paratriathlon. The International Union of the sport reported.

The Asian Championship took place today in Legazpi city (Philippines). Two athletes represented the Kyrgyz Republic.

Six people competed for the victory in PTS4 Men category. Giachao Wang (China) took the first place, whose final result was 1 hour 4 minutes 25 seconds. Kyrgyzstani Nurbek Toichubaev won bronze medal with 1 hour 12 minutes 15 seconds.

Nine athletes competed in PTVI Men category. Chu Kin Wah (Hong Kong) took the first place — 1 hour 8 minutes 34 seconds. Kyrgyzstani Jalaldin Abduvaliev took the third place with the result 1 hour 10 minutes 39 seconds.
