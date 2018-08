As a result of an explosion at the intersection of Isanov and Ryskulov Streets, Russian businessman Alexander Gaidukov suffered minor injuries. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Something reportedly exploded under the car of the entrepreneur. Lexus car is in the yard of the house. Alexander Gaidukov was hospitalized by an ambulance.

The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital and the State Committee for National Security do not comment on the happened so far.