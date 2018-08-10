Explosion thunders in the center of Bishkek

An explosion thundered in a yard of a house at the intersection of Isanov and Ryskulov Streets at about 11.20 am. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, it was attempted assassination of the Russian citizen, businessman, Alexander Gaidukov.

It is known that he experienced one more murder attempt in 2016, but the guilty were not found. No victims were reported.

The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital said that the police received the call at 11.28 am. Residents of nearby houses heard strong bang sound, but did not understand what happened. The investigative team and experts are working at the scene.