14:59
USD 68.19
EUR 79.05
RUB 1.03
English

SCNS detains 3 cars illegally imported into country since beginning of August

Since the beginning of August, the State Committee for National Security has detained three cars imported into Kyrgyzstan without payment of customs duties. The press center of SCNS reported.

Earlier, a criminal case was opened on the fact of import of vehicles without payment of customs duties under articles 304 (abuse of office), 315 (forgery), 350 (forgery, production, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms) and 204 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the SCNS found Lexus, Volvo and Toyota Camry cars, which had been smuggled and illegally registered by the State Registration Service.

According to preliminary data, the damage amounted to 3.5 million soms. At least 1,388 million soms were returned to the budget.

«Similar facts of the legalization of vehicles in the territory of Kyrgyzstan are being revealed and the involvement of SRS employees in corrupt schemes on illegal registration is being established,» the committee noted.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
9 mln soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption
129.6 mln soms transferred to account from fight against corruption
Osmonbek Artykbaev returns to SCNS detention center after surgery
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises reform of SCNS, but not now
SCNS detains Chairman of Board of Dastan TNC
SCNS detains head of Investigation Department for bribetaking
Kubanychbek Kulmatov to stay in SCNS detention center for other 2 months
Almazbek Atambayev buys land plot near his house
SCNS detects damage to state for 1.6 billion soms since beginning of year
Ex-Minister of Economy Temir Sariev repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Popular
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India