SCNS detains 3 cars illegally imported into country since beginning of August

Since the beginning of August, the State Committee for National Security has detained three cars imported into Kyrgyzstan without payment of customs duties. The press center of SCNS reported.

Earlier, a criminal case was opened on the fact of import of vehicles without payment of customs duties under articles 304 (abuse of office), 315 (forgery), 350 (forgery, production, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms) and 204 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the SCNS found Lexus, Volvo and Toyota Camry cars, which had been smuggled and illegally registered by the State Registration Service.

According to preliminary data, the damage amounted to 3.5 million soms. At least 1,388 million soms were returned to the budget.

«Similar facts of the legalization of vehicles in the territory of Kyrgyzstan are being revealed and the involvement of SRS employees in corrupt schemes on illegal registration is being established,» the committee noted.