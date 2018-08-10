12:36
Preparation of Bishkek HPP for winter to finish in September

The press service of Electric Stations JSC told about the preparation of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant for the upcoming heating season.

A contract for the supply of local coal was signed with the leader of the coal mining partnership — Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. Actually, 65.144 tons of Kavak coal have been delivered.

Process of concluding a contract with Passvet Company for the supply of imported fuel in the amount of 400,000 tons is underway. A tender for the supply of 50,000 tons of Kyrgyz long-flaming coal was announced.

At least 12 boilers and heating networks will be repaired at the Bishkek HPP. Repair of two out of seven planned turbo-units was completed. The remaining turbines will be removed out of service on schedule. They will be repaired before the start of the heating season.
