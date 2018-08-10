Migrants transfer $ 1.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 6 months

In January-June 2018, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan totaled $ 1,228.8 billion. The National Bank of the country reported.

Compared to the same period last year, the figure increased by $ 138.5 million. More than 90 percent of the money was transferred from Russia — $ 1,205.9 billion. The USA takes the second place in terms of volumes of remittances — $ 11.8 million.

In June, labor migrants transferred $ 256.5 million to Kyrgyzstan. This is $ 5.5 million less than a month earlier.

For half a year, $ 238.4 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Thus, the net inflow of remittances into the country is estimated at $ 990.4 million.