12:36
USD 68.19
EUR 79.05
RUB 1.03
English

Migrants transfer $ 1.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 6 months

In January-June 2018, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan totaled $ 1,228.8 billion. The National Bank of the country reported.

Compared to the same period last year, the figure increased by $ 138.5 million. More than 90 percent of the money was transferred from Russia — $ 1,205.9 billion. The USA takes the second place in terms of volumes of remittances — $ 11.8 million.

In June, labor migrants transferred $ 256.5 million to Kyrgyzstan. This is $ 5.5 million less than a month earlier.

For half a year, $ 238.4 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Thus, the net inflow of remittances into the country is estimated at $ 990.4 million.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis in Russia most often complain about nonpayment of wages
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan finds out circumstances of incident in Moscow
Unknown persons take hostage children of a Kyrgyz citizen in Moscow
Kyrgyz Embassy reports on detention conditions of migrants - violators in Moscow
Migrants want benefits for opening businesses in Kyrgyzstan
Migrants transfer $ 972.3 million to Kyrgyzstan for 5 months
Kyrgyzstan – only EEU country with growing migration
Over 600,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stay in Russia
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow explained by check of documents
European Union to allocate €800,000 to help children of migrants
Popular
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India