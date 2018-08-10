Preparation for Safe City. Opening of bids postponed

The date of opening of bids for Safe City was postponed. The state procurement portal reports.

Tender was announced on July 20. The opening of bids was to take place on August 10. However, it was postponed to August 23.

As the head of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiyev told 24.kg news agency, when a procuring entity makes changes to the tender documentation, it must extend the deadline for submitting of bids. This will give suppliers an opportunity to take into account the changes in their bids. «No other extensions are planned. The opening of bids will take place on August 23,» he assured.

The project provides for equipping 38 intersections, 52 stationary posts with cameras for recording of violations, and providing with 32 mobile hardware and software systems. It will require 2.5 billion soms.