Three employees of Tax Service fired after complaints of citizens

The State Tax Service for the first half of the year received 100 appeals and complaints from citizens on various issues. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

According to it, 15 messages were received by e-mail, in writing — 64, on the hotline — 15, through the media — 6. At the same time, half of the complaints concerned unlawful actions by the employees of the tax authorities, 9 — taxpayers who violated tax laws, 41 — other various issues. Facts on 21 appeals were confirmed during examination, and on 23 — not confirmed. Five more are under consideration.

«Following the consideration of complaints, three employees were fired, one was severely reprimanded, five more were reprimanded. Six tax officials were rebuked, four employees were strictly warned, one was transferred to another department. Materials on one fact were sent to the prosecutor’s office,» the report said.