Fire at meat-packing plant brought under control

Fire at the meat-packing plant in Bishkek was brought under control. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

«Specialists of the State Sanitary Inspection examined the compressor workshop and other buildings of the meat-packing plant for ammonia in the air. As a result, it turned out that there were no dangerous concentration of ammonia. The Civil Protection Commission of Leninsky district studies the causes of the fire, specifies the material damage and the area of ​​the fire,» the City Administration said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that no casualties were reported since nobody of the employees was in the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters are clearing the debris.
