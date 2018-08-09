19:31
Bishkek City Court remands Sapar Isakov in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered the complaint of the lawyers of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about extension of the term of the arrest. They asked not to satisfy the investigator’s request for extension of the term of detention.

The prosecutor said that the request of the investigator of the State Committee for National Security was legitimate and justified.

After leaving the consultation room, the judges read out the ruling according to which Sapar Isakov would remain in custody in the SCNS pretrial detention center until October 5.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Company Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.
