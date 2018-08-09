Section of Umetaliev Street closed for repairs in Bishkek

The next section of Umetaliev Street — between Chui Avenue and Kievskaya Street- is closed for repairs in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The repairs are carried out in the framework of the project Restoring the Road Surface of Bishkek Roads. The roadway will be replaced and new curbs will be installed.

«It is planned to complete the works on August 28. Almost 2 kilometers long section of Umetaliev Street will be repaired this year, from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Bokonbaev Street,» the City Administration noted.