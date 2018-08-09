10:17
Truck with fake sports shoes from Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk Oblast

Customs officers together with officers of the Department of the Federal Security Service for Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia detained a heavy truck with fake sports shoes from Kyrgyzstan. Russian media reported.

The truck with 13,000 pairs of running shoes was sent from Kyrgyzstan to Moscow.

The counterfeit products imitated the well-known brands — Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The total amount of damage inflicted to copyright holders exceeded 95 million rubles, the press service of Chelyabinsk Customs said.
