Budget receives more than 1 bln soms from fight against corruption in 2018

Before the opening of a single deposit account for fighting corruption, the budget received 703,317.3 million soms in January-July 2018. The Finance Ministry reported.

With the adoption of the government’s decree on the creation of a single deposit account, funds were received from compensation for damages within criminal cases on economic crimes and malfeasance in office. There are 344,578 million soms on the account now.

Prior to its creation, money was transferred from deposit accounts of law enforcement agencies to the republican and local budgets.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred the largest part of the funds for January-July — 604,839.7 million soms and the State Committee for National Security — 98, 477.6 million soms.